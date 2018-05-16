NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Bought by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,569 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 14.8% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $105,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 89,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,767 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $107.70 and a one year high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

