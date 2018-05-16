Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150,159 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nvidia were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nvidia in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nvidia by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nvidia in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nvidia by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Nvidia by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nvidia opened at $245.56 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. Nvidia has a one year low of $241.50 and a one year high of $253.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Nvidia had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Nvidia’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Nvidia will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,652 shares of company stock worth $18,747,398 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nvidia from $222.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr downgraded Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nvidia to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Nvidia from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nvidia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

