Nvidia (NVDA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nvidia to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Get Nvidia alerts:

Nvidia stock opened at $245.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Nvidia has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $253.68. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Nvidia had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nvidia news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at $48,320,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,652 shares of company stock worth $18,747,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nvidia Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.