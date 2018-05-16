Nvidia (NVDA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nvidia to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.
Nvidia stock opened at $245.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Nvidia has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $253.68. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52.
In other Nvidia news, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of Nvidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $7,674,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at $48,320,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,652 shares of company stock worth $18,747,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nvidia by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nvidia Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
