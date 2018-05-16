nVent Electric (NVT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

nVent Electric opened at $25.24 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $25.85.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 369,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,191,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading.

