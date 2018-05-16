NuVasive (NUVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NuVasive opened at $48.97 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $301,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $141,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

