Nutanix (NTNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform which converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into integrated solution and connects to public cloud services. Nutanix, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Vetr lowered shares of Nutanix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

Nutanix opened at $57.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.38. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Sudheesh Nair Vadakkedath sold 40,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $404,479.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,479.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,458,246 shares of company stock worth $99,766,863. 19.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $8,353,000. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Nutanix by 464.7% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 314,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 30.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 190.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $5,314,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud operating system software. It offers enterprise applications, virtual desktop infrastructure, virtualization and cloud, big data, remote and branch office IT, and data protection and disaster recovery solutions; and hardware platforms and software options; and support and services.

