Nucor (NUE) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

News articles about Nucor (NYSE:NUE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nucor earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 49.283339893696 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. 2,478,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,352. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In related news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $109,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,563.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,495. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

