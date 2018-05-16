Nuance Communications (NUAN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuance Communications earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.1840592542044 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $12.76 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.43 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

