NPER Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NPER)

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, NPER has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NPER token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003613 BTC on popular exchanges. NPER has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.03 million worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00742413 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00148759 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00088846 BTC.

About NPER

NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En . NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject . NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

