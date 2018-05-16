NorthStar Realty Europe (NRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust which focused commercial real estate. It operates primarily in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels and Madrid. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. is based in New York. “

Get NorthStar Realty Europe alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of NorthStar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of NorthStar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthStar Realty Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NorthStar Realty Europe opened at $14.06 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. NorthStar Realty Europe has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). NorthStar Realty Europe had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. equities analysts predict that NorthStar Realty Europe will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthStar Realty Europe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,671 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthStar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthStar Realty Europe (NRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthStar Realty Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthStar Realty Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.