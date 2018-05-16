Northgate (NTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.10) price target on shares of Northgate in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northgate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 518.60 ($7.03).

Northgate opened at GBX 413.46 ($5.61) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Northgate has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.81).

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

