Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Oil and Gas earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9292403070963 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Capital One upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas traded up $0.03, reaching $2.24, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,053. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

