Northern Capital Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB)

Northern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000. Northern Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,516,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,667,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $33.12 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

