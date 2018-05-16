Northern Capital Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Northern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

