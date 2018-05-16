Northern Capital Management LLC Buys 9,475 Shares of AutoNation (AN)

Northern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AutoNation worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

AN opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

