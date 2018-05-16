North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in North European Oil Royality Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in North European Oil Royality Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North European Oil Royality Trust opened at $8.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.10.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 90.25% and a return on equity of 8,053.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

