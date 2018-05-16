North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

North European Oil Royality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRT stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.10. North European Oil Royality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

North European Oil Royality Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royality Trust had a net margin of 90.25% and a return on equity of 8,053.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of North European Oil Royality Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

About North European Oil Royality Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

