North American Energy Partners (NOA) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $7.02

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 2997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of North American Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12.

North American Energy Partners (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.44%. research analysts forecast that North American Energy Partners, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other North American Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 10,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 95,339 shares of company stock worth $499,235 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 658,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in North American Energy Partners by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in North American Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

