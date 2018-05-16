Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $419,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,809 shares of company stock worth $2,202,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

