Nord/LB Analysts Give K+S (SDF) a €23.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.38) price objective on K+S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.60 ($29.29) price target on shares of K+S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of K+S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) price target on shares of K+S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on shares of K+S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($27.38) price target on shares of K+S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. K+S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.48 ($27.96).

Get K+S alerts:

SDF stock opened at €25.44 ($30.29) on Tuesday. K+S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.