Noble Energy (NBL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 222,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $44,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KLR Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $9.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

In related news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP J. Keith Elliott sold 6,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $199,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $772,695. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy opened at $35.31 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

Noble Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

