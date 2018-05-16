Noah (NOAH) Stock Price Up 0%

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $65.73. Approximately 8,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 285,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
NOAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 2.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.
