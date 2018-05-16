Noah (NOAH) Stock Price Up 0%

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.23 and last traded at $65.73. Approximately 8,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 285,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

NOAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Noah from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 2.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Noah Holdings will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited is a wealth management service provider with a focus on global wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in China. The Company operates through three segments: wealth management, asset management and Internet finance. It also provides Internet finance services to clients in China.

