NN (NNBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NN opened at $22.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. NN has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 209,232 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NN by 12.7% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 567,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NN by 1,725.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 369,895 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

