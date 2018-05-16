Nisan Cohen Sells 1,399 Shares of Cineworld (CINE) Stock

Cineworld (LON:CINE) insider Nisan Cohen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.51), for a total value of £3,623.41 ($4,915.10).

Cineworld stock opened at GBX 272.20 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Cineworld has a 12 month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.42 ($4.47).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

CINE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 756 ($10.26).

Cineworld Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

