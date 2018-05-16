Nike (NKE) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,423 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 62,051 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 232,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $291,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,865,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,295,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 48,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nike from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nike to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike opened at $69.62 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Nike has a twelve month low of $69.62 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nike will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

