Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) Holdings Increased by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,570 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 317,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen Holdings has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

In other Nielsen news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $626,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $390,231.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.