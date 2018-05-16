Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 1,600 Shares of Air T, Inc. (AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $47,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,550 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $46,004.00.

On Friday, April 13th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 20 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $498.00.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 52 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $1,303.64.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 4 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99.40.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $24.75.

On Monday, April 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $49.50.

On Monday, March 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $2,589.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $21,072.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 600 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $16,014.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 600 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $15,486.00.

AIRT stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Air T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had 80 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

