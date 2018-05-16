NICE Systems (NICE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $101.11

NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The company traded as low as $101.11 and last traded at $100.88, with a volume of 12489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NICE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NICE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). NICE Systems had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. analysts predict that NICE Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NICE Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NICE Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

