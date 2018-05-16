NICE Systems (NICE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of NICE Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NICE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of NICE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of NICE Systems stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NICE Systems has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $102.16.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. NICE Systems had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Systems will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NICE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,971,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

