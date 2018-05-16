Newell Brands (NWL) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $39,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Newell Brands by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $26.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

