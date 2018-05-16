New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Stake in Gannett (GCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gannett were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $722.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.63 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts expect that Gannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison K. Engel acquired 4,300 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,630.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara W. Wall sold 10,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $114,250.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,979.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,673 shares of company stock worth $804,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

