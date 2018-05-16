New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 105,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 1,254.5% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 62,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,806,000.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $84,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,320.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

