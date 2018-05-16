New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in PBF Energy (PBF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 12,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,897,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in PBF Energy by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 874,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 570,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 678,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of PBF Energy opened at $41.90 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

