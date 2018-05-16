New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 35,699 Shares of Dean Foods (DF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dean Foods were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dean Foods by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 199,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dean Foods by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dean Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 726,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DF stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $916.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. Dean Foods has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dean Foods will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DF shares. ValuEngine lowered Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs lowered Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

