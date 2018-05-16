NEVERDIE Price Hits $0.0578 on Major Exchanges (NDC)

NEVERDIE (CURRENCY:NDC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One NEVERDIE token can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEVERDIE has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $11,204.00 worth of NEVERDIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEVERDIE has traded up 116.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE’s launch date was April 11th, 2017. NEVERDIE’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,004,200 tokens. NEVERDIE’s official website is neverdie.com . NEVERDIE’s official Twitter account is @nevereverdie and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NEVERDIE

NEVERDIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEVERDIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEVERDIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEVERDIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

