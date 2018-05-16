Neuroderm (NDRM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Neuroderm (NASDAQ:NDRM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neuroderm earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3472842725256 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Neuroderm opened at $38.85 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Neuroderm has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

About Neuroderm

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

