Neuralstem (CUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 8,075.26% and a negative return on equity of 137.90%.

Shares of Neuralstem traded up $0.01, reaching $1.70, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,515. Neuralstem has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Neuralstem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

