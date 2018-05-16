Neuburgh Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,600,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,218,281,000 after purchasing an additional 751,366 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 122,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,331,000 after purchasing an additional 608,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,747 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 277,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harris by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Harris in the fourth quarter worth $21,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

HRS stock opened at $154.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $153.84 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Dana A. Mehnert sold 51,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $7,843,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Harris from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

