Neuburgh Advisers LLC Acquires 56,188 Shares of ON Semiconductor (ON)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,044,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,695,000 after buying an additional 2,303,338 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 677,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $3,294,608.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,309,837.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,400 shares of company stock worth $6,804,011. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

ON opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

