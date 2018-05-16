Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 9,779 Shares of Power Integrations (POWI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 9.84% of Power Integrations worth $198,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations opened at $71.15 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $156,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raja Petrakian sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $71,973.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,960.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,638 shares of company stock worth $3,308,246. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

