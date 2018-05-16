Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 132,140 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,140 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Cognex worth $180,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cognex by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cognex opened at $47.39 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.61. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.75 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

