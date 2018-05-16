Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $190.48 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,426 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 8.67% of Rogers worth $190,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6,488.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,215,000 after acquiring an additional 992,697 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $39,942,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1,503.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2,714.0% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 121,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $17,825,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rogers opened at $117.19 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.51. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janice E. Stipp sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $1,023,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $164,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,688.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,036. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

