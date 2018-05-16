Network Token (NTWK) Reaches Market Cap of $218,590.00

Network Token (CURRENCY:NTWK) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Network Token has a total market capitalization of $218,590.00 and $764.00 worth of Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Network Token has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003960 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022329 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00734699 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00055072 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00146648 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00088714 BTC.

About Network Token

Network Token launched on October 22nd, 2017. Network Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,792,810 tokens. Network Token’s official Twitter account is @NetworkToken . Network Token’s official website is www.networktoken.io

Network Token Token Trading

Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

