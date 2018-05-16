Netlist (NLST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

Netlist traded down $0.03, reaching $0.16, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,102. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.77. Netlist has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.16.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Capital cut Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

