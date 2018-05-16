Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo set a $14.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Neos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics opened at $7.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.21.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 211.13% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 436,667 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

