Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Natus Medical news, insider James B. Hawkins sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $5,355,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 686,757 shares in the company, valued at $22,985,756.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,358 shares of company stock worth $5,993,649. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical opened at $35.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Natus Medical has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

