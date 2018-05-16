National Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Garrison Capital (GARS)

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• For 1Q18, GARS earned NII/share of $0.31, a penny shy of our estimate but two cents above consensus. Fee income was bolstered by the prepayment of oil & gas investments. We think a resumption of the incentive fee being earned in 3Q18 will induce a dividend cut to $0.24/share from $0.28/share currently, although the earnings outlook through 2019 is positive.



• In late March, Garrison’s Board approved the increased leverage available to BDCs. With regulatory D/E finishing 3/31/18 at 0.96x, this will certainly be very beneficial to GARS. The company will also seek shareholder approval sooner to expedite when the increased leverage is available, although we do not model the increased leverage being available until March 2019 to be conservative. The benefit of receiving the approval earlier, aside from breathing room, would be to upsize the CLO concomitant with refinancing it after the non-call period ends in September.



• On the earnings call, management noted that they will reduce the management fees as the increased leverage permits more balance sheet growth. While a hard number was not provided on the call, we applaud management for ensuring that the benefits from the increased leverage flow to shareholders. We expect the base fee to be cut by 25 bps in 1Q19.



• Garrison has the benefit of having spent the past couple of years focused on UMM, sponsor-backed investments. Not only does this portend to a more stable NAV going forward, but we also think this fits well into the increased leverage available. Garrison will not be changing what it is generally already putting on its balance sheet with the leverage increase like some its peers and we thus expect that the transition into higher leverage next year will be relatively seamless.



• Non-accruals at cost increased to $9.2 million of 2.3% of the portfolio from $5.0 million or 1.3% of the portfolio Q/Q. Previous non-accrual Rooster Energy was restructured and ProFusion industries was added to non-accrual status.



• We are revising our 2018 NII/share estimate to $1.14 from $1.11 and our 2019 adjusted NII/share estimate to $1.21 from $1.03. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrison Capital in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of GARS opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.18. Garrison Capital has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 million. Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. analysts expect that Garrison Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Garrison Capital by 41.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

