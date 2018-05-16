National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $42.11

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 74773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on National Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.40, a PEG ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,257,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $909,792,000 after buying an additional 78,663 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,929,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 637,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,390,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after acquiring an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,354,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,687,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $168,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

