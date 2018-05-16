National (NHLD) Posts Earnings Results

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%.

NASDAQ NHLD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,466. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.42. National has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

