National Express (NEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $418.40

National Express (LON:NEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 418.40 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.62), with a volume of 1405317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.20 ($5.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Express in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Express from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 445 ($6.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of National Express from GBX 380 ($5.15) to GBX 390 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.97) price objective on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of National Express to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419 ($5.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from National Express’s previous dividend of $4.26.

In other news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 62,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.29), for a total value of £243,005.10 ($329,632.53). Also, insider Jane Kingston bought 3,000 shares of National Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 404 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($16,440.59). In the last three months, insiders sold 238,745 shares of company stock worth $93,647,098.

About National Express

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

